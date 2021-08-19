COVID-19 testing and vaccinations return to Chickasaw Nation Emergency Operations Facility in Ada

In response to the increased presence of COVID-19 in our communities, the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) has moved all COVID testing and vaccinations to the Emergency Operations Facility (EOF), located at 1300 Cradduck Road, Ada.
Hours of operation have been extended to increase availability to Chickasaw citizens and the community. Drive-thru testing is offered at the EOF from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and vaccinations are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hours of operations at other CNDH satellite clinics in Ardmore, Purcell and Tishomingo are extended to 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive-thru locations are identified on the scheduling website. All locations are open Monday-Friday.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of tribal affiliation, at sites in Ada, Ardmore, Tishomingo and Purcell. To schedule an appointment, visit COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net.
To schedule an appointment for testing, visit CovidTesting.Chickasaw.net.
CNDH leadership stress the importance of getting vaccinated and being tested at the first onset of any symptoms, including congestion, runny nose, headache, cough, fever, chills, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, body aches and new loss of taste or smell.
Updated guidelines from CNDH leadership and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone over the age of 2 wear masks when outside of their households, and continue to maintain responsible distancing from others.
