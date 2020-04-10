||||
COVID-19: PTC hosts OSDH mobile testing event
Obituaries
OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Eddie William Barringer, 86, formerly of Ada, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Thomas Edward Powers, 81, of Ada passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Sidney Harmon Green, 84, of Ada passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Ada. Private family graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Services will be live-streamed via Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
