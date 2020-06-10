COVID-19: Pontotoc County cases now total 20; 7 active cases

Pontotoc County’s total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 20 Tuesday, seven of which remain active cases.
The county has seen a total of 20 cases as of Tuesday. Of those, two patients have died from the disease and 11 have recovered. Of the remaining seven active cases, one patient is hospitalized and two are patients in area long term care facilities, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials. OSDH officials say the remaining patients are recovering in isolation. The names of the affected long term care facilities were not available by press time, but they are expected to be included in an upcoming Executive Order Report scheduled to be released late Tuesday.
OSDH officials said Tuesday the rise of positive cases in the county does not necessarily mean the county is experiencing a spike in positive cases.
“It’s hard to compare because there are counties that are popping up with hundreds of cases around the state,” OSDH Public Information Officer Julie Williamson said Tuesday. “By comparison, we still have pretty small numbers. Our district has the smallest numbers of any district in the state.”
OSDH officials said they continue to urge people to take the necessary precautions — wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance and avoid large gatherings if possible. Curbside testing by appointment continues at the Pontotoc County Health Department.
Chickasaw Nation testing centers
The Chickasaw Nation has set up COVID-19 testing sites at its medical facilities in Ada, Ardmore and Purcell. All three sites are open to the general public as well as Chickasaw citizens and other Native populations. Testing results are usually available within two to four days.
“We’ve developed them to be touchless,” said Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dr. Krueger. “We don’t touch you and you don’t touch us, so it keeps everyone safe with social distancing. The whole process takes about five to ten minutes from the time you drive in to the time you drive out.”
Those tested will be contacted by a COVID Care Call Center specialist or clinician once the official lab results are returned.
Criteria to be tested:
• Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult
• Must have valid photo ID
• Must be able to drive safely through the test site
• No walk-ups or bicycles
• No pets in vehicle
