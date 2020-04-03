COVID-19: Pontotoc County cases hold at 5, CNMC prepares for rise

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported the Pontotoc County COVID-19 case count held firm at five for the second day in a row Thursday, though OSDH officials still expect cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to climb.
OSDH officials said two of the five patients remain hospitalized, with no word on their condition or the condition of three additional patients recovering in isolation at home.
Thursday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 879, with 257 patients hospitalized and 34 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 52 of the state’s 77 counties, with the greatest number of cases concentrated in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
As of press time Monday, nearby Garvin County had eight confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had nine confirmed cases and Seminole County had one confirmed case. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
CNMC prepares for ‘significant rise’ in COVID-19 patients
“In recent days the area has seen a growing number of patients reporting possible symptoms of COVID-19, which is consistent with national and local modeling that strongly suggests a significant rise in COVID-19 patients within days or weeks,” said Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Secretary Charles Grim.
The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is taking a multifaceted approach to dealing with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have established processes within our hospital and clinics to minimize the possible spread of the virus, such as screening every person who enters our facilities and we have placed restrictions on visitors,” Grim said. “Recently available testing supplies enabled us to establish drive-through testing for Chickasaw Nation employees and patients to identify cases of the virus, which will enable us to better predict and further minimize spread. While current levels are adequate, we are continually working to assure that we have the equipment and supplies needed to care for our patients and protect the health of family, other patients and staff.”
