COVID-19: Pontotoc County cases climb to 5

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials confirmed Tuesday that five individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pontotoc County.
OSDH officials said two of those five patients remain hospitalized, while three are recovering in isolation at home. In keeping with OSDH policy and state and federal privacy laws, no further information on the patient was reported.
Tuesday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 565, with 177 patients hospitalized and 23 reported deaths. Positive test results have now been obtained in 47 of the state’s 77 counties, with the greatest number of cases concentrated in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
As of press time Monday, nearby Garvin County had six confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had five confirmed cases and Seminole County had one confirmed case. As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order remains in effect for all of Pontotoc County. City of Ada officials said they have responded to several reports of nonessential businesses violating the governor’s order, but police found those businesses to be in compliance.
Residents are urged to stay home unless they absolutely must go out for necessary essentials.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.