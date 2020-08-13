COVID-19: Pontotoc County case count reaches 207, 37 active Wednesday

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 207 in Pontotoc County Wednesday, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 37 of those currently active and 168 recovered. There have been two deaths overall in the county.
Pontotoc County has had a total of 207 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, two patients have died and 168 have recovered, leaving 37 active cases, according to OSDH. Of the confirmed cases reported in Pontotoc County, 162 are in the city of Ada. Of those 162 cases, 131 have recovered, leaving a total of 31 active cases in the city of Ada. There have been no reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the city of Ada.
Statewide, the number of additional cases increased by 670 on Wednesday and nine additional deaths were reported by the OSDH.
The 1.5% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 45,398, according to OSDH website Wednesday morning. Six-hundred and twenty seven Oklahomans have had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, OSDH reports.
Seven of the deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group — two men and one woman from Oklahoma County, women from Creek and Tulsa counties and men from Mayes, Rogers counties — and two women from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.
Of the total cases, 6,738 were active, a single-day decrease of 134, and 37,988, or just more than 83.5%, have recovered, including 795 since Tuesday’s report, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 3,842 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 217, according to OSDH data Wednesday. Of those, 519 currently hospitalized, with 216 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening.
There have been 729,940 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 676,709, nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 212 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 150 in the 36-49 group, 124 in the 50-64 group, 107 in the 65 and older group, 63 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,044 in the 0-4 age group, 4,024 in the 5-17 age group, 16,028 in the 18-35 age group, 9,960 in the 36-49 age group, 8,129 in the 50-64 age group and 6,212 in the 65 and older age group. There was one unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 23,771 have been female and 21,597 have been male. There were 30 listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 627 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 495 have been 65 and older and 105 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 341, than women, 286, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 75.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 259, or 42.39% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,624 cases among long-term care residents and 943 cases among staff, according to Tuesday’s Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 55 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 119 in Oklahoma County; 110 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 18 in Rogers County; 17 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter, Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Pontotoc County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Pontotoc County, 2330 Arlington St., Ada, 580-332-2011. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health departments also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
———o———
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.theadanews.com/covid-19/ and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://www.theadanews.com/covid-19/.
• All breaking news is fully accessible on The Ada News website.
• Information can also be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
CNHI News sources contributed to this report.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.