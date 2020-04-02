COVID-19: Pontotoc County case count holds at 5, testing limits lifted

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pontotoc County Wednesday, but public health officials expect the number to climb.
OSDH officials said two of the five patients remain hospitalized, while three are recovering in isolation at home. In keeping with OSDH policy and state and federal privacy laws, no further information on the patients was reported.
Wednesday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 719, with 219 patients hospitalized and 30 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 47 of the state’s 77 counties, with the greatest number of cases concentrated in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
As of press time Monday, nearby Garvin County had seven confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had six confirmed cases and Seminole County had one confirmed case. As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
Testing limits lifted
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday the state was lifting previous restrictions on testing for COVID-19, saying the state now has 13,600 test kits for the disease available. Stitt said the state has also increased its capacity to process tests, thanks to an arrangement with Oklahoma State University. OSU labs have the ability to process 2,300 tests per day, Stitt said.
Stitt said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms “needs to be tested now.”
“If you can hear me, test those folks today,” Stitt said. “Do not turn people away who show symptoms of COVID-19.”
Stitt also extended the term of his “Safer at Home” order by two weeks and applied the order to all 77 counties in Oklahoma, effectively ordering all non-essential businesses in the state to close until April 30. City of Ada officials said Tuesday they have responded to several reports of nonessential businesses violating the governor’s order, but police found those businesses to be in compliance.
Residents are urged to stay home unless they absolutely must go out for necessary essentials.
“The best way to slow the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and tracing, as well as continuing to practice social distancing,” Stitt said in a prepared statement. “I know how much these decisions affect people, but this is the right time to take these steps in order to protect our health care workers, our hospital systems and each other. These next few weeks are critical, and it will take all of us doing our part to stop the spread in Oklahoma.”
