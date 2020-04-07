Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported Monday the Pontotoc County COVID-19 case count has risen to eight. That number is expected to climb.
Information on the number of patients hospitalized and those recovering in isolation at home was not available by press time.
Monday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 1,327, with 340 patients hospitalized and 51 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 58 of the state’s 77 counties.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, nearby Garvin County had 10 confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had 13 confirmed cases and Seminole County had three confirmed cases. There were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
Mercy Hospital Ada and Chickasaw Nation Medical Center officials said they are preparing for an influx of patients with more severe COVID-19 symptoms at their respective facilities.
An Oklahoma State Department of Health mobile testing center is scheduled to be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc Technology Center, 601 W. 33rd St. in Ada.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
