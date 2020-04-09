Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday the Pontotoc County COVID-19 case count remains at nine. OSDH and local public health officials still expect that number to climb and are taking the necessary steps to prepare for an influx of new COVID-19 patients.
Wednesday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 1,524, with 390 patients hospitalized and 79 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 61 of the state’s 77 counties.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, nearby Garvin County had 11 confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had 20 confirmed cases and Seminole County had four confirmed cases. There were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes, Johnston or Murray counties.
OSDH officials will open a mobile testing center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Pontotoc Technology Center, 601 W. 33rd St. in Ada.
OSDH expects to have test results back within 48 to 72 hours, and all test results will be provided via a telephone call from the health department. Those being tested are asked to leave their windows up when they approach the site, and don’t bring pets.
