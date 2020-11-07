COVID-19 forces Tupelo schools to go virtual

TUPELO — Tupelo Public Schools have moved to virtual-only after two staff members and at least two students tested positive for COVID-19, causing a rash of contact quarantines throughout the school system.
Tupelo superintendent Kevin Mann said the school moved to virtual on Tuesday and there would be no in-person classes until Monday, Nov. 16.
“It just kind of snowballed. We had a couple of students test positive and it went downhill from there,” Mann said.
“I was going to have to quarantine so many staff members and I didn’t have enough substitutes to cover their classes,” he explained. “If it hits the kids, you can quarantine and still continue in-person learning. But when it hits your staff, that’s when it creates the issue of having in-person classes.”
There will also be no junior high or high school basketball games or practices until Nov. 16.
“It kind of hit us from the sixth grade up,” Mann said.
The Tupelo High School basketball teams are scheduled to play at Stringtown on Nov. 17.
Mann said it’s not just the school that is battling COVID-19.
“There are a lot of people in the Tupelo community that have had it too. They’ve had to shut down both (convenience) stores in the past two weeks,” he said. “It’s running through our community.”
Wapanucka Public Schools, just 17 miles from Tupelo along SH 48, had a staff member test positive this week and will go all virtual learning until Nov. 30. Jerry Romines is the Wapanucka superintendent and is formerly of Tupelo.
“It’s really hitting Oklahoma hard,” Mann said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 131,751. Sixteen additional deaths were reported Friday.
