The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Ada businesses to reduce their hours or make other changes to their normal operations.
Here’s an updated list of closures, cancellations and schedule changes for businesses and organizations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The information was current as of Monday:
• Abba’s Tables: The soup kitchen is serving meals on a to-go basis only Monday through Friday. The dining room is closed.
• Action Limb and Brace is open by appointment only to keep it safe for patients.
• The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce office is closed, and all in-person networking, meetings and programs are suspended until further notice.
• ALC Photography: Closed until further notice.
• Arby’s has drive-thru service only.
• Arlington Animal Clinic: The clinic is keeping normal business hours, but the lobby is closed to clients. Call the clinic to make an appointment for your pet, then call again when you arrive. A staffer will come out and get your pet for grooming or treatment.
• Asahi Japanese Hibachi and Sushi Bar is temporarily closed.
• Blue Moon Cafe is temporarily closed.
• Chickasaw Nation casinos and businesses are closed through April 30, but Chickasaw Travel Stop locations will remain open as a public service. A complete list of cancellations and closures is available at www.chickasaw.net.
• Chick-fil-A: The restaurant has closed its dining room until further notice but will continue serving customers via its drive-thru and mobile curbside pickup service.
• Chili’s Grill and Bar is taking to-go orders and offering curbside service and delivery.
• Chimney Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: The April 18 meeting is canceled.
• Cinemark Ada: The Cinemark chain has temporarily closed its theaters, including Ada.
• City of Ada: The city has closed city-owned facilities and suspended city-related events through May 4.
The following facilities are closed: Irving Community Center, Ada Public Library, Ada Arts and Heritage Center, Wintersmith Lodge and recreational facilities and events, including sports leagues. The library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation meal program, and the Irving Center will continue providing drive-thru meals only for patrons who make reservations by calling 580-436-8101 and pressing 1.
All other city services remain in operation, and city employees are reporting to work as usual.
City offices have changed their hours of operation until further notice. City Hall, Public Works (administration only) and Community Services will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The utilities department and the Ada Police Department (city court clerk and records office only) will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
City offices, including City Hall, Community Services, Public Works and Engineering/GIS, are closed to the public through May 4. For assistance, contact the Finance Department at 580-436-6300, ext. 223, or megan.foster@adaok.com; Public Works at 580-436-6300, ext. 262, or trudy.nevland@adaok.com; Community Services at 580-436-6300, ext. 236, or melissa.jones@adaok.com; Engineering at 580-436-6300, ext. 236, or melissa.jones@adaok.com; or GIS at (580) 436-6300, ext. 252, or mark.masoner@adaok.com.
Ada’s parks are open, but the playground equipment is off limits.
• East Central University: All East Central University buildings are closed to the public until further notice. The ECU COVID-19 Response Plan website provides the most up-to-date information on the university’s course of action in joining global efforts to halt the pandemic. To learn more, please visit www.ecok.edu/covid-19info.
• Fresco’s Mexican Grill and Gourmet Frozen Yogurt is taking to-go orders only. The drive-thru is open.
• The Game Lobby, 807 N. Broadway, is closed until further notice.
• Heavenly Buns Deli is temporarily closed.
• The Home Depot store has reduced its hours of operation. The store opens for business at the usual time but closes at 6 p.m. daily.
• Hot Shots is taking drive-thru or call-in orders only.
• JD’s Cafe: JD’s is temporarily closed.
• Magnolia Salon & Boutique is temporarily closed.
• Mattie Logsdon Library: The Mattie Logsdon Memorial Library, 221 W. 16th in Ada, is closed until further notice.
• Mazzio’s: The dining room is closed, but carryout and delivery are still available.
• Mercy Health Foundation Ada has postponed the Mercy Black & White Ball until July 31, and the Mercy Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Oct. 5.
• Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee are closed for the rest of the year. Distance learning plans are underway. OSD and OSB are divisions of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
• Papa Gjorgjo has carry-out or curbside pickup service.
• Papa John’s doors are locked at all times, but non-contact carryout and delivery are available. Business hours are from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
• Pontotoc County: The county has canceled all activities at the Agri-Plex. The Pontotoc County courthouse and other buildings on the courthouse campus are closed to the public until further notice.
• The Pontotoc County OSU Extension office is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, and the Extension staff will be working remotely from home.
Staffers will, however, be available at the office from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays to receive soil/forage/water samples. The front door is closed, but you can call when you arrive and staff can take care of the samples.
For other questions, please call (580) 332-2153 and leave a message. Staffers will return your call as soon as possible. Email is a very good way to reach them. Contact Janna Kelley at janna.kelley@okstate.edu or (580) 310-5123; Becky Walker at becky.walker@okstate.edu; Jim Arnold at jim.aronold@okstate.edu; or Kim Teachey at kim.teachey@okstate.edu.
• Pontotoc Technology Center: Instructors are expected to make every effort to contact all students about PTC’s continued learning plan, and students are expected to respond to instructors.
Students will be required to complete all assignments from their teachers, whether by Google Classroom/Google Meet, specific program software, PTC email or packet/worksheet form. The time spent on assignments will vary with each program, and assignments should be submitted by the due dates and in the format indicated by program instructors.
If the instructor determines that materials are needed, pickup will be arranged through the instructor.
Teachers will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist students with issues or concerns. Communication may include but is not limited to Basecamp, Remind App, Google Classroom, Google Meet, Zoom, PTC email or phone calls. This includes program areas and mathematics coursework. Teachers will attempt to contact all students weekly through those methods.
Work done online will be submitted online or as requested by the instructor. Students who are completing paper packets will return their work according to a pick-up and drop-off schedule established by the instructor. Please ensure that your name and program enrolled are clearly marked on each assignment.
If you have questions or concerns, contact director of instruction Kim Simpson at ksimpson@pontotoctech.edu or 580-310-2224. For guidance or counseling, contact counselor Renee Johns at rjohns@pontotoctech.edu or 580-310-2264. For up-to-date information, visit www.pontotoctech.edu/covid19.
The PTC campus is closed to on-site classes and training, and the Testing Center is closed.
• The Pro Cuts barbershop is closed.
• Rib Crib is taking curbside orders only. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. until further notice.
• Roma Italian Restaurant is temporarily closed.
• Tax-Aide: The Ada Tax-Aide tax preparation site at the Masonic Lodge, 730 N. Crestview, is closed until further notice. Taxpayers may consult the online site locator tool at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for the most up-to-date information.
• Tradition Drug: The inside is closed, but drive-thru service, curbside service and free in-town delivery are still available.
• Tri-County Self Help Housing: Staffers are in the office, but the doors are closed to walk-ins. Call 580-310-9300 for assistance.
• Vision Bank: The lobbies at the bank’s branch locations are open by appointment only. Customers are encouraged to use the online account opening and loan application processes by visiting the bank’s website, www.visionbank.bank. If necessary, patrons may call 580-332-5132 for an appointment or email vision@visionbank.bank.
Please note that when patrons arrive for a scheduled appointment, they will be asked general questions to assess their current health condition. Coin counters are currently unavailable for use and will not be grounds for an appointment.
The bank’s drive-thru hours will remain the same.
• Walmart: The Ada store has reduced its business hours, which will allow workers to focus on replenishing supplies and better sanitizing the store.
The store’s normal operating hours are from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated as more information comes in. If you know of any other cancellations or schedule modifications, call The Ada News at 580-332-4433 and press 1 or email us at news@theadanews.com.
