Here’s an updated list of closures, cancellations and schedule changes for local institutions and businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The newest information is listed first, followed by previously reported closings and cancellations.
• Cinemark Ada: The Cinemark chain is temporarily closing its theaters, including Ada, effective today.
• The Irving Community Center will continue its meal program for senior citizens on a to-go basis only for the people who need it.
Lunches to go will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for people age 55 and older. The fee is $3 per meal.
To request a meal, call 580-436-8101, press menu option one and leave a voicemail including your name, phone number and the reservation date. Requests must be submitted by 10 a.m. the day before you want to pick up your meal.
• Tax-Aide: The Ada Tax-Aide tax preparation site at the Masonic Lodge, 730 N. Crestview, will be closed until further notice due to the outbreak.
Taxpayers may consult the online site locator tool at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for the most up-to-date information, including when the site will reopen.
• The upcoming conservation workshop in Pauls Valley has been postponed indefinitely due to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health threat.
The workshop, which was set to cover prescribed burning and more, was to be held at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
• Mattie Logsdon Library: The Mattie Logsdon Memorial Library, located at 221 W. 16th in Ada, will be closed to the public until further notice.
• Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee will be closed hrough April 6, along with other Oklahoma public schools, to protect the health and well-being of students and employees from coronavirus/COVID-19. There are no reported cases of the virus at the schools. OSD and OSB are divisions of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
• The Pro Cuts barbershop has made the decision to reduce hours during this time and will now be open from 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed Sunday.
• Chickasaw Nation: All Chickasaw Nation-owned casinos are closed through March 31.
• Chick-fil-A: The restaurant has closed its dining room until further notice but will continue serving customers via its drive-thru and mobile curbside pickup service.
• City of Ada: The city has closed city-owned facilities and suspended city-related events through April 5, said public information director Lisa Bratcher. City officials are keeping tabs on the situation and may extend the cancelation period if necessary.
The following facilities will be closed: Irving Community Center, Ada Public Library, Ada Arts and Heritage Center, Wintersmith Lodge and recreational facilities and events, including sports leagues. The library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation meal program.
All other city services will remain in operation, and city employees will report to work as usual.
The Ada City Council, Ada Public Works Authority and the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission will meet as scheduled and remain open to the public. The city will take steps to ensure social distancing for people attending those meetings.
• Community Health Fair: The Pontotoc County Community Coalition and Ada Regional United Way have canceled the upcoming Community Health Fair, scheduled for April 4. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
• East Central University: ECU is on spring break this week and has extended the break by one week, March 23-27, according to the university’s website. Classes will not be in session that week, and students will not be required to report to campus or to online classes. Instructors will move assignment deadlines during the week to a time after classes resume.
Online/virtual classes will begin March 30, which means classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements.The university is working with its departments to provide access to, and training on, alternative delivery methods
All healthy employees must report to campus Monday, and student workers should check with their direct supervisors for availability. Faculty, staff and student employees will use the week of March 23-27 to prepare for the transition to online or virtual instruction.
The camps will be open and operating on Monday, and University housing will remain open for residents. All services will be available, and some offices may have alternative hours.
All university-sponsored events, including athletics, are suspended until further notice.
• GOP Cowboy Gala Dinner: The GOP Cowboy Gala Dinner, which was scheduled for Friday at Crossroads Church in Pauls Valley, has been postponed.
• Pontotoc County: The county has canceled all activities at the Agri-Plex for the next three weeks. The Pontotoc County courthouse and other buildings on the courthouse campus will close to the public at 12:01 a.m. today. The campus will remain closed until further notice.
• Pontotoc County Retired Educators: The Pontotoc County Retired Educators meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled. Members will be contacted about future meetings at the appropriate time.
• Walmart: The Ada store joined other 24-hour Walmarts across the country in reducing its business hours, which will allow workers to focus on replenishing supplies and better sanitizing the store.
As of this week, the store’s normal operating hours will be from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.This list will be updated as more information comes in. If you know of any other cancellations or schedule modifications, call The Ada News at 580-332-4433 and press 1 or email us at news@theadanews.com.
