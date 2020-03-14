By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus first detected in China last November. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to state and local health officials, there were 37 pending tests in Oklahoma, and three confirmed cases — one in Altus and two in the Tulsa area. There were no confirmed cases in Ada, in Pontotoc County or in our nine-county Oklahoma State Department of Health region.
In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, public events have been canceled or postponed, area schools and universities have extended spring breaks by an additional week and East Central University is joining the growing list of colleges and universities nationwide that are choosing to move their classes online. College and K-12 sporting events and extracurricular activities, community gatherings and other social events have all been canceled or postponed in many areas. Area hospitals and nursing homes have limited or restricted visitation altogether.
It’s disconcerting, to say the least.
I want you to know, we share your concerns. This is our town, our home. You are our friends, our neighbors, our colleagues. What happens to you, happens to us. It’s important to us that you have the latest information about what’s happening regarding COVID-19 in the Ada area, so you can make the decisions you need to make for you and your family’s safety and well-being. For this reason, we are choosing to make coverage of any coronavirus-related information free to the public at large. Beginning today, whether you’re a subscriber or not, you will be able to access all COVID-19/coronavirus-related coverage free of charge on our website.
The only way we can make these stories available outside of our paywall is to designate them all as “breaking news,” so, you’re going to get a lot of “breaking news” alerts, and you’re going to see the “breaking news” banner at the top of our website. We are working to create a page on our website where you will be able to find all COVID-19/coronavirus-related stories, photos and videos with one click. That material will all be freely accessible without a subscription. We hope to have that page up and running some time in the coming week.
We want to be a resource for our community as we work our way, together, through this crisis. If you need help, let us know. If you are able to help, let us know. If you learn of a closure or reduction of service, let us know. We will do our best to maintain this information and make it available to anyone who needs or wants it, 24 hours per day. Together, we’ll get through this.
If you or someone you know think you may be sick or may have come into contact with someone who may have been sick, call the Oklahoma State Department of Health Coronavirus Call Center at 877-215-8336, or visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. Currently, the Call Center operates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spanish speaking interpreters are available.
