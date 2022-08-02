County under burn ban Staff reports Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian announced Monday that county commissioners enacted a 14-day burn ban, effective immediately. “The burn ban will expire on the 15th, but may be extended at that time,” Christian said. Tags Ban John Christian Burn Politics County Commissioner Pontotoc County Trending Video Recommended for you Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BARNEY, Johnny Oct 26, 1935 - Jul 28, 2022 ALEXANDER, Lonnie Aug 11, 1945 - Jul 30, 2022 McGuire, Nadine KEY, Lee Jul 23, 1940 - Jul 24, 2022 Stewart, Sheila CHILDERS, Spencer Oct 26, 1996 - Jul 21, 2022 WALLER, Kemberly Jan 7, 1963 - Jul 22, 2022 More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChild's remains discovered in SeminoleDon't sleep on this young Byng teamState's largest tribes split over status of descendants of their former slavesAda's Beans Factor wins NB3 tournament in New MexicoBig group turns out for ECU football summer workoutsLatta's Tucker Abney signs with East CentralLatta Middle School's Collins among educators at 2022 Colonial Williamsburg Teacher InstituteChildcare Stabilization Grant offers financial relief to child care providersFrazier promoted to Director of Development, Alumni AffairsHistory and Culture of the Ukraine coming to the Library Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
