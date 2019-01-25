County names new Call-A-Ride interim director

Pontotoc County commissioners have appointed longtime Ada resident Pat Fountain to serve as interim director of Call-A-Ride, the county’s embattled public transportation service.
Fountain, a retired East Central University business professor, has lived in Ada most of his life and is a graduate of both Ada High School and ECU, county officials said in a prepared statement. Fountain began serving as Call-A-Ride’s interim director Dec. 26.
County officials said Call-A-Ride’s former director, Jeff Epperly, assisted with the transition in leadership before accepting another position in the county.
“I am honored to be selected to work with County commissioners Danny Davis, Justin Roberts and Gary Starns and so many others to make this valuable resource even more valuable to Ada,” Fountain said. “For those without transportation, we want Call-A-Ride to be their reliable, affordable and convenient transportation.”
Fountain said he intends to spend a lot of time in the community, talking to and working with employers, medical personnel, social service providers and others to improve Call-A-Ride for the community.
“So much has changed in terms of where the employers are, where people are living and shopping and going for health care,” Fountain said. “It’s Call-A-Ride’s mission to get people from where they are to where they want to go, and I am ready to see if we can make that happen even better than it is happening now.”
The Joint Call-A-Ride Committee recently recommended a list of priorities and it will be Fountain’s task to address those recommendations.
“We believe Pat Fountain will be a great asset to Call-A-Ride,” said District 2 Commissioner and County Transit Authority Chair Danny Davis. “He is well qualified, knows the Ada area and is excited about where he believes Call-A-Ride can be in the future.”
Davis expressed thanks to former director Jeff Epperly for his service and assistance in making the transition.
Fountain holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in regional science, a master’s degree in organizational psychology and a doctorate in business administration with a major field of marketing.
Fountain currently serves as the secretary of the ECU Alumni Association Board of Directors and is on the board of directors of the Ada Rotary Club. He is an active Scouter, locally and in the Arbuckle Area Council, with over 50 years of scouting experience.
