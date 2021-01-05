County Health Departments announce COVID-19 Vaccinations for residents 65 and Up

Local Health Departments in Oklahoma are making COVID-19 vaccination a top priority to protect community health.
“We are excited to provide the vaccine to community members,” said Mendy Spohn, Regional Administrative Director for Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8. “We are viewing this as our light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic. We urge all eligible Oklahomans to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them. There will be continuing supplies coming into the state, and we will keep adding populations to the eligibility list as soon as we can open it up.”
Weekly ongoing vaccination events in Ardmore, Ada, and Duncan are starting the first week of January. Smaller events and strike teams are being scheduled in all District 8 counties as supplies and staffing allow. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities will receive vaccination through contracts with CVS or Walgreen’s, or from local health departments.
Each week in January, the Health Department will provide vaccinations at the following locations from 10am-6pm:
Tuesday's starting January 5 at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford in Ardmore.
Wednesday's starting January 6 at the Pontotoc Co. Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway in Ada.
Thursday's starting January 7 at the Stephens Co. Fair Grounds, 2002 S. 13th St. in Duncan.
Online appointments will be available through links on the County Health Department’s Facebook pages, but walk-ins will also be accepted throughout the day. Plans are underway to reach those who are medically fragile, homebound, or unable to walk or sit.
The events on January 5th-7th are open to first responders, healthcare workers, and Oklahomans aged 65 and up. Do not attend if currently under isolation or quarantine recommendations.
Future announcements will be sent to local media about who will be eligible at the vaccination events each week. Updates will also be posted on each County Health Department’s Facebook page. We expect to open up quickly to other populations in Phase 2 as more vaccines are received.
“We definitely have a sense of urgency based on what our medical partners are seeing in the hospitals due to this virus.” Spohn said. “Please help our healthcare system by continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance as these are still key components of minimizing the spread of COVID at this time.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information or call 211.
