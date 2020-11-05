County has big turnout for election

Even through there were no local race a record number of voters did turn out for the Nov. 3 general election in Pontotoc County.
A total pf 15, 298 votes were cast on Tuesday in the county. Over 3,000 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period, while an additional 1,595 mailed in their ballots. Over 10,600 voters came out on election day.
In the presidential election, Pontotoc County voters overwhelmingly chose President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as their candidates.
President Trump received 10,784 voters, or 70.49 percent, of the county's support.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden and running mate Kamala Harris garnered 4,116 votes for 29.91 percent/
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen tallied 261 votes, while Independents Kanye West had 69 votes, Jade Simmons 39 votes and Brock Pierce 29 votes.
President Trump won Oklahoma easily with 1,018,870 voters (65.3 percent) compared to 503,289 (32.29 percent) for Biden.
The presidential race has not yet been decided as votes are still being counted in six key states.
Elsewhere, Republican Todd Heitt got the nod from the county for corporation commissioner with 79.38 percent (11,414 votes), while Todd Hagopian got 2,965 votes.
Heitt got 1,098, 561 votes (76.10 precent) statewide to win a new term.
In the hotly contested race for United States senator it was Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe who won Pontotoc County with 10,400 votes (68.27 percent).
Democrat challenger Abby Broyles finished with 4,167 votes (27.36percent).
Statewide Inhofe won the nomination with 977,813 votes (62.91 percent) over Broyles' 509,186 votes (32.76 percent).
Republican incumbent Tom Cole was reelected to his District 4 post in the United States House.
In Pontotoc County, he garnered 11,159 votes (73.39 percent) over Democrat Mary Brannon, 3,594 votes (23.64 percent).
Both state questions failed to get the support needed by the state and Pontotoc County. County residents voted down State Question 805 10,208 votes (68.61-percent) to 4,670 votes (31.39-percent).
On State Question 814 voters in the county defeated the measure 9,135 votes (62.04-percent) to 5,589 votes (37.96-percent).
The next election could have some local races as candidates will be filing for any school district board vacancies and for the City of Ada council seats for Wards 1, 3 and an At-Large seat. Those filings will be December 7-9 and an election will be set after those filings, if needed.
