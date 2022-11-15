Several county Farm Bureaus were recognized for their efforts to further agriculture and rural Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 12 during Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s 81st annual meeting in Norman.
Each year, OKFB recognizes the county Farm Bureaus that have excelled in program areas such as membership, public policy, local affairs, service to members, Women’s Leadership Committee and Young Farmers and Ranchers with a Presidential Star Award.
The Six-Star Presidential Award was presented to Cherokee, Comanche, Creek, Kay, Mayes, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Rogers and Woodward County Farm Bureaus for excelling in six program areas.
Garfield, Grant, Jackson, Kingfisher, LeFlore, Major, Noble, Okfuskee, Texas and Washita County Farm Bureaus each received the Five-Star Presidential Award for excelling in five program areas.
Four-Star Presidential Awards were presented to Alfalfa, Caddo, Custer, Kiowa, Lincoln, Love, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Sequoyah, Washington and Woods County Farm Bureaus.
Choctaw, Cleveland, Greer, Haskell, Latimer, Logan, Pawnee, Stevens and Tulsa County Farm Bureaus were awarded the Three-Star Presidential Award.
OKFB also recognized 46 county Farm Bureaus for reaching their membership quotas, including Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Coal, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kiowa, Latimer, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Texas, Tillman, Wagoner and Woods County Farm Bureaus.
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is the organization’s largest gathering of farmers and ranchers every year. At the event, members vote on grassroots policy, elect leaders and award outstanding individuals. OKFB has a presence in all 77 Oklahoma counties and serves as the voice of agriculture and the rural way of life. To learn more, visit okfarmbureau.org.
