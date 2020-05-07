The Pontotoc County Democrats will be hosting a virtual “Get to Know the Candidate” event with Abby Broyles at 6 p.m. May 14. Ms. Broyles is a candidate for the U.S. Senate, a seat presently held by Sen. Inhofe.
The online meeting will use Zoom and there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. Questions are limited to one per attendee, so everyone will have a chance to get to know Ms. Broyles and her plans for our state.
If you would like to participate in this event, email osuaggrad@yahoo.com, or check the Pontotoc County Democrat’s Facebook page for the link. Call Laura at 580-272-7634 with any questions.
