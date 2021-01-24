NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: January 25, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the
Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on January 21, 2021.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve January 19, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-44, DJD Realty, LLC’s request to rezone property located at the intersection of State Highway 3W and County Road 3522 (on 3.48 acres) from A-2, Suburban District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District for a retail store.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding letting Bid #11, interior construction of the new Fittstown Volunteer Fire Department’s building (re-bid of Bid #3).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Super Lube – fuel - $600.00
b. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
c. Ada Paper Co. – cleaning supplies - $900.00
d. XYLO – shavings - $1,890.00
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Roff VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries – boots - $790.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of January 2021 payroll.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
15. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
16. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.