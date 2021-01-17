NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: January 19, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on January 14, 2021.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve January 11, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following REAP Grant contracts with SODA for road projects:
a. District #1 – REAP Grant #21-023 – CR 1450 & CR 3555 - $17,333.33
b. District #2 – REAP Grant #21-024 – CR 3540 between CR 1555 and CR 1565 - $17,333.33
c. District #3 – REAP Grants #21-025 – CR 3510 starting at E1620 - $17,333.33
7. Discussion and possible action regarding REAP Grant #20-015 Close-Out Certification for District #3. Road project on CR 1620 east of CR 3610 has been completed and grant monies in the amount of $17,333.33 were received.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. B&H Construction – water line service – CR 1480 (Francis Road)
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay Call-A-Ride’s FY 2019-2020 invoice from Ada Tire Center in the amount of $15.00 out of FY 2020-2021 funds.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 compliance document:
a. Fitzhugh VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries - two complete sets of bunker gear - $5,201.00
b. Casco Industries - one complete set of wildland gear - $1,042.00
c. Stolz Telecom - two hand-held radios with accessories - $750.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
16. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
17. Motion to adjourn.
