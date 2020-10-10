NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 13, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on October 8, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 5, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay Call-A-Ride’s FY 2019-2020 Super Lube invoice in the amount of $36.60 out of FY 2020-2021 funds.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Proclamation declaring October 2020 as Domestic Violence Awareness month and October 16, 2020 as “Wear Purple Day” to represent the victims of domestic violence.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the 4th Quarter 2019-2020 Request for Payment for the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
9. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #4, Pontotoc County Courthouse roof project: full replacement with tear off and new insulation.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of specifications submitted by the Fitzhugh VFD for the installation and construction of two (2) wildland brush trucks on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 and 2020 Dodge Ram 3500.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries – Ranchhand bumper, warn winch, winch remote, and installation - $4,873.00
b. Ada Truck Parts – updated brushless blower motor, wiring harness, and shipping - $332.28
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Seth Wadley – brush truck repair - $1,535.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Casco Industries – LED lights, (12) black flange, and freight - $1,706.20
14. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2020 monthly reports:
a. Election Board
b. Assessor
c. Treasurer
d. County Clerk
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
