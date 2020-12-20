NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 21, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341 pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 17, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve December 14, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding an updated phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-45, ninety-year lease contract with Tillman Infrastructure LLC to lease Pontotoc County District #1 property for a cell tower with a one-time payment in the amount of $81,000.00.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale:
a. Lot 1 Block 5 Washington Heights – sold to Myisha Nelson on December 14, 2020
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deed, Property Acquired at Resale to Myisha Nelson:
a. Lot 1 Block 5 Washington Heights
10. Discussion and possible action regarding alterations to the standard procedures for the 2021 Fair Board Election due to COVID-19.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approving bid tabulations and awarding Bid #5, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2021) to all based upon availability.
12. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #9, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Steven truck (Vanoss VFD).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Pickett VFD – Annual List of Meetings
b. Oil Center VFD – Annual List of Meetings
c. Fittstown VFD – Annual List of Meetings
d. Fitzhugh VFD – Annual List of Meetings
e. Allen VFD – Annual List of Meetings
f. Roff VFD – Annual List of Meetings
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications – (4) pagers - $1,580.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Chief Fire & Safety – structure and dual-certified gear - $39,680.00
b. Arrow Pump & Supply – fire truck plumbing supplies - $2,800.00 ($400 x seven months)
c. Vendor (to be determined by weekly bid) – 500 gallons of propane – amount will be based upon award of weekly bid
16. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2020 monthly report:
a. County Clerk
17. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2020 payroll.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.