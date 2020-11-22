NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 23, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341 pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on November 19, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 9, 2020 and November 16, 2020 meeting minutes and November 18, 2020 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding an updated phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale:
Lot 2 Block 16 Franks – sold to Bierce Properties, LLC on November 16, 202
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deed, Property Acquired at Resale to Bierce Properties, LLC:
Lot 2 Block 16 Franks
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-41, Treasurer declaring surplus:
a. Xerox laser printer phaser 4600 – inventory #62-C-239-16
b. Xerox laser printer phaser 5500 – inventory #62-C-239-17
c. Xerox laser printer phaser 3600 – inventory #62-C-239-18
d. Xerox laser printer phaser 3610 – inventory #62-C-239-20
10. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #6, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
11. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #7, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
12. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #9, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Steven truck (Vanoss VFD).
13. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #10, printing of Digital Ballots for the Pontotoc County Election Board.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Vanoss VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
b. Lula VFD – Worker’s Compensation Insurance
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. T&W Tire – all terrain tires - $1,142.68
b. RSI, Inc. – (2) fire radio systems for trucks - $1,119.70
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $900.00
b. Cintas – supplies - $600.00
c. Hisle Brothers – supplies - $500.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Sheriff’s monthly reports:
a. September 2020
b. October 2020
18. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2020 payroll.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
