NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 28, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 22, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve December 21, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-45, ninety-year lease contract with Tillman Infrastructure LLC to lease Pontotoc County District #1 property for a cell tower with a one-time payment in the amount of $81,000.00.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-46, Fair Board filing period to be January 11th – January 15th, 2021, and if there are multiple filings an election will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Both filing and election are to be held at the District #1, #2, and #3 shop locations.
8. Motion to open Public Hearing.
9. Discussion regarding FY 2019 CDBG Grant #17526: Waterline Project for Pontotoc County RWD #8 Project, Final Performance Report.
10. Motion to close Public Hearing.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-47, approving and accepting the 17526 CDBG 19 Waterline Project for Pontotoc County RWD #8 project as complete and authorizing the BOCC Chairman to sign close-out documents.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following for District #3 for FY 2020-2021:
a. Requisitioning Officers – Justin Roberts and Jeff Epperly
b. Receiving Agents – Bryan Penick and Rowdy Hill
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Pickett VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond and Budget
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications – (2) pagers, (2) radios, & labor - $1,841.60
b. Casco Industries – install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Steven truck - $68,897.00 (Bid #9)
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
