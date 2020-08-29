The weekly meeting of the Pontotoc County Commissioners will be held Monday. Here is the agenda for this week’s meeting.
NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 31, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on August 27, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 24, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award bid #3, interior construction of the new Fittstown VFD building (re-bid of FY 2019-2020 bid #8 and bid #14).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding lawn mowing agreement between Pontotoc County Health Department and DHS for FY 2020-2021.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Proclamation declaring Pontotoc County’s support of Fair Housing practices.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-21, chart of account for new funds being set up for reimbursement of CDBG Grants.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding final FY 2019-2020 911 Financial Report submitted by the City of Ada.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding the following utility crossing application for permit:
B&H Construction – water line- N County Road 3660
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Site’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Southern OK Nutrition Program – funding for Allen Nutrition Site - $30,000.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $900.00
b. Mead Lumber – supplies - $300.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Ada Truck Parts – parts for tanker - $413.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
