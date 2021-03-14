BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 15,2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk's Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom . us/ j/9337010 1341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZOliW1ZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted March 11, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 1, 2021 and March 8, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County's phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action to approve the State-Local Agreement for Disaster Assistance for DR-4587 Severe Winter Storms.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road (County - $140,000.00, City of Ada - $140,000.00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds- $125,000.00).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-58, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a double layer of oil and chips on 1.5 miles of CR 1510 on Route #2458 Egypt Road (Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds not to exceed $54,700.00).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-59, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a single layer of chips on CR 3470 on Route #2423 Center Road (Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds not to exceed $17,500.00).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-60, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a single layer of chips on CR 3500 on Route #2456 Pickett Road and a double layer of chips on CR 1550 on Route #2431 Indian Circle Road (Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds not to exceed $69,200.00).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-61, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a single layer of chips on Five-Mile Loop Road on Route #2481 (Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds not to exceed $30,000.00).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-62, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a single layer of chips on New Bethel Road (CR 3560) on Route #2488 Center Road (Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds not to exceed $40,000.00).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding quarterly meeting for Pontotoc County personnel.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Ron Rowe Construction -water service line -Amelia Drive in Lakehills Addition
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD's Fire Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. TEquipment- Flir K33 thermal camera- $3,115.20
b. Ada Truck Parts- maintenance to HEMTT (tanker #16) - $1,108.80
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD's emergency Fire Tax
Purchase Request:
a. Fenton Ford- repair- $1,500.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2021 monthly reports:
a. Treasurer
b. County Clerk
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding "new business" that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
