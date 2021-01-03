NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: January 4, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 30, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of Chairman to the Board of Pontotoc County Commissioners.
5. Review and possibly approve December 28, 2020 meeting minutes.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-44, DJD Realty, LLC’s request to rezone property located at the intersection of State Highway 3W and County Road 3522 (on 3.48 acres) from A-2, Suburban District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District for a retail store.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-45, ninety-year lease contract with Tillman Infrastructure LLC to lease Pontotoc County District #1 property for a cell tower with a one-time payment in the amount of $81,000.00.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-48, Election Board receiving reimbursements from entities for 2021 election expenses.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Saunders’ Construction’s request for a lot split in a platted subdivision located east of County Road 3570 at Kayla Drive and Malli Drive
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Saunders’ Construction’s request for a lot split in a platted subdivision located at County Road 3570 and Kayla Drive.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the 1st Quarter Request for Payment for FY 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding authorization form for Chad Letellier to access the Oklahoma Emergency Grants System of the State of Oklahoma.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding the Award Notice to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office from the District Attorneys Council for the Office of Justice Programs - “2020 National Criminal History Improvement Program” (NCHIP) Grant (2020-RU-BX-K012) in the amount of $20,525.00.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the appointment to the following boards for 2021:
a. CED #4
b. Pontotoc County Health Department
c. Local Elected Officials (LEO)
d. Metropolitan Planning and Zoning Commission
e. Southern OK Development Association (SODA)
f. Pontotoc County Public Facilities Authority
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Oil Center VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property/Liability Insurance, and Budget
b. Pickett VFD – Property/Liability Insurance
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Cintas – cleaning supplies - $600.00
b. James’ Supplies – supplies - $600.00
c. Mead Lumber – supplies - $300.00
d. Staples – supplies - $300.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2020 monthly report:
a. Health Department
19. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ December 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
24. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
25. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.