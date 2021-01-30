NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: February 1, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on January 28, 2021.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve January 25, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-50, Kevin Pinley’s request to rezone property located on CR 3570 (approximately 9/10 of a mile north of Lonnie Abbott from) from A-2, Suburban District to R-3, Multi-Family District.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-51, CED Auction Policy for March 12-13, 2021 Elk City Auction.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Fittstown VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Bumper to Bumper – auto parts and batteries - $500.00 (blanket)
b. Pesto-X – spray for bugs and spiders - $80.00 per month for (11) months
c. The Cycle Shop – (2) backpack blowers, (3) chainsaws, (4) pre-mixed fuel - $1,791.36
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Five Crown Custom Construction, LLC – leak repair to metal roof - $4,871.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding January 2021 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Agri-Plex
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioner’s January 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
17. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
18. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
