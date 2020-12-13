NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 14, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 10, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Discussion and possible action to amend the December 7th approval of the November 2020 monthly reports to not include the Treasurer’s reports.
5. Review and possibly approve December 7, 2020 meeting minutes.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
7. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding an updated phone system.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Pat & Linda Engel’s request for approval of a Final Plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Timber Lake.” Property is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of SHWY 377 and County Road 1510 (approximately 34.37 acres).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-43, amending Part V, Article IV, Section 1, B., C. (3), The Preliminary Plat and Section 2, D., (13)b, contents of the Final Plat authorized of the zoning regulations for the unincorporated area under the jurisdiction of the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-44, DJD Realty, LLC’s request to rezone property located at the intersection of State Highway 3W and County Road 3522 (on 3.48 acres) from A-2, Suburban District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District for a retail store.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding finalized payroll claims for 2021.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Pontotoc County Excise Board meeting dates for 2021.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Pontotoc County Tax Roll Corrections Board meeting dates for 2021.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approving bid tabulations and awarding Bid #5, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2021) to all based upon availability.
15. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #6, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
16. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #7, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
17. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #9, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Steven truck (Vanoss VFD).
18. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #10, printing of Digital Ballots for the Pontotoc County Election Board.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Union Valley VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
b. Homer VFD - Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
20. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
b. Locke Supply – supplies - $400.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Stonewall VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Hall’s Auto – parts - $500.00 per month
22. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. T&W Tire – all-terrain tires - $945.00
23. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. LA Police Gear - uniform shirts - $184.91
b. Latta Travel Center – fuel - $350.00 (blanket)
24. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2020 monthly reports:
a. Assessor
b. Election Board
c. Treasure
25. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
28. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
29. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
30. Motion to adjourn.
