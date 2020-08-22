Here is the agenda for Monday’s Pontotoc County Commissioners meeting:
NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 24, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on August 20, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 17, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action to award bid #1, two-inch asphalt overlay road project on County Road 3490, John Price Road, for Pontotoc County District #2 (re-bid of bid #11 in FY 2019-2020).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-19, funding agreement between Pontotoc County and Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program to be used to support the Allen Nutrition Site for FY 2020-2021.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-20, Call-A-Ride declaring surplus of equipment:
2009 Ford bus – inventory #62-CAR-347-26
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 invoice out of FY 2020-2021 funds:
a. Standley Systems – $314.29 - for Health Department
b. OSU Cooperative Extension Services - $2,062.25 – for OSU Extension Office
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Tessco Technologies INC – antennas and mounts - $628.51
b. Agri-Plex – rental to house PPE - $15,300.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. The Cycle Shop – backpack blowers and chainsaws - $1,791.00
b. Presto X Pest Management – spray fire station - $80.00
c. Curtis Michelle – first aid training (10 people) - $500.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2020 payroll.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
17. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
18. Motion to adjourn.
