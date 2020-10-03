The Pontotoc Board of County Commissioners will be meeting Monday at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway in Ada.
The meeting is also available through the Zoom Meeting App at https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09.
The meeting ID: 933 7010 1341 and the password: 421364.
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Here is the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 14, 2020, September 21, 2020, and September 28, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Pontotoc County Budget: FY 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs and FY 2019-2020 Financial Statement.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Board of Health Budget: FY 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs and FY 2019-2020 Financial Statement.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding requirement of county offices to have a written Continuity of Operation Plan in place.
9. Discussion and possible action to accept Emergency Management’s 2020-2021 EMPG 999 Grant for Emergency Management Program Enhancement and Operations in the amount of $25,000.00.
10. Discussion and possible action to approve the FY 2020 Emergency Operations Plan Approval Signature Page for Pontotoc County EOP.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding REAP Grant #20-012 Close-Out Certification for District #1. The road project on Britt Loop (CR 3615, north and east of Homer) has been completed and funds in the amount of $17,333.33 have been received.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding REAP Grant #20-006 Close-Out Certification for District #2. The road project on CR 3520, south between CR 1560 and CR 1570 has been completed and funds in the amount of $17,333.33 have been received.
13. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #4, Pontotoc County Courthouse roof project: full replacement with tear off and new insulation.
14. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #5, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-35, County Clerk declaring surplus:
a. Plat cabinet – inventory #62-F-109-01
b. HP Compaq computer – inventory #62-F-238-08
c. Xerox Phaser printer – inventory #62-F-239-10
d. Canon printer/scanner/copier – inventory #62-F-239-13
e. HP Enterprise laser jet printer – inventory #62-F-239-14
f. HP Compaq computer towers – inventory #62-F-240-10 and 240-17
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-36, County Clerk disposing of equipment (junked):
a. Plat cabinet – inventory #62-F-109-01
b. HP Compaq computer – inventory #62-F-238-08
c. Xerox Phaser printer – inventory #62-F-239-10
d. Canon printer/scanner/copier – inventory #62-F-239-13
e. HP Enterprise laser jet printer – inventory #62-F-239-14
f. HP Compaq computer towers – inventory #62-F-240-10 and 240-17
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. James’ Supplies – supplies - $600.00
b. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $900.00
c. Super Lube – fuel - $600.00
d. K Rhynes Surplus Store – supplies - $300.00
e. Mead Lumber – supplies - $500.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Emergency Reporting Systems/Backdraft OpCo, LLC – cloud-based fire reporting software - $3,685.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Agri-Plex
20. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ September 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2020 appropriations.
22. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
26. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
27. Motion to adjourn.
