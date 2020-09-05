NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: September 8, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on September 3, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 31, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current 6. State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Preliminary/Final Plat (submitted by TCAT Investments, LLC) of a residential subdivision to be known as “Monte Vista Hills Addition,” containing approximately 17.12 acres and located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowen Lane and Monte Vista.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale on August 31, 2020:
a. Lot 9 Block 4 North Hammond Heights Addition #2 – sold to Karen Wishon
b. Lot 14 Block 5 North Hammond Heights Addition #2 – sold to Karen Wishon
c. Lots 4-5 Block 8 Hammond Heights Addition – sold to Karen Wishon
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deeds, Property Acquired at Resale to Karen Wishon:
a. Lot 9 Block 4 North Hammond Heights Addition #2
b. Lot 14 Block 5 North Hammond Heights Addition #2
c. Lots 4-5 Block 8 Hammond Heights Addition
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to void Resolution #21-02, agreement between District #2 and the City of Ada for Landfill Road project.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-22, Memorandum of Understanding between District #2 and the City of Ada for road projects on County Road 3520 and County Road 1520 (Landfill Road).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-23, Cooperative Agreement between Pontotoc County and the Chickasaw Nation for a double chip and seal with fog seal road project on Walton Mountain Road for 4.0 miles (District #1).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 invoice out of FY 2020-2021 funds:
Lambert Mechanical - $1,425.00 (4th Quarter) - BOCC
13. Discussion and possible action regarding the following utility crossing application for permit:
Gene McCurdy – water line- County Road 3650
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Shipman Communications – hand-held radios, DTMF microphones, & radio accessories - $2,234.90
b. Sharp Testing Services Inc. – annual hose testing and ladder certification - $1,805.75
15. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Agri-Plex
c. Assessor
d. Election Board
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ August 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2020 appropriations.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
