The Pontotoc County Commissioners meet every Monday at 301 S. Broadway in Ada in the County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room. Here is Monday’s Agenda for the September 21, 2020 Meeting.
NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: September 21, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on September 17, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Preliminary/Final Plat (submitted by TCAT Investments, LLC) of a residential subdivision to be known as “Monte Vista Hills Addition,” containing approximately 17.12 acres and located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowen Lane and Monte Vista.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-25, posting No Trucks signage on County Road 3490.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-26, funding agreement with ODOT for mill and overlay project on Farm to Market Road (1570) from NS 349 extending West 3 miles to NS 346, project #J3-4492(004)RB – State Job Piece (J/P) #34492(04) (District #2).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-27, funding agreement with ODOT for mill and overlay project on Francis Road (1475) beginning at Francis and extending 3.9 miles East to EW 149.5, project #J3-4490(004)RB – State Job Piece (J/P) #34490(04) (District #1).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-28, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program application for Farm Market Road 1570 project ETRCR4-62-2(16)21 (District #2).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-29, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Farm Market Road 1570 project ETRCR4-62-2(16)21 (District #2).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #4, Pontotoc County Courthouse roof project: full replacement with tear off and new insulation.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the Annual Financial Budget submitted by Mercy Hospital for FY 2019-2020.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Petition to Release Lands from Rural Water District #7, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. The territory to be released from Rural Water District #7 is described as The Manors at Monte Vista, a platted subdivision all in Pontotoc County, State of Oklahoma.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program – Budget Request per Agreement, Resolution # 21-19 - $30,000.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Staples- Computer Equipment and Software - $2,741.84
16. Discussion and possible action regarding 2020 monthly reports
a. Sheriff
b. County Clerk
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
