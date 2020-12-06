NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 7, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 3, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 23, 2020 and November 30, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding an updated phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Pat & Linda Engel’s request for approval of a Final Plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Timber Lake.” Property is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of SHWY 377 and County Road 1510 (approximately 34.37 acres).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-43, amending Part V, Article IV, Section 1, B., C. (3), The Preliminary Plat and Section 2, D., (13)b, contents of the Final Plat authorized of the zoning regulations for the unincorporated area under the jurisdiction of the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-44, DJD Realty, LLC’s request to rezone property located at the intersection of State Highway 3W and County Road 3522 (on 3.48 acres) from A-2, Suburban District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District for a retail store.
10. Discussion and possible action to open and accept/deny the re-bid of the shale portion of Bid #5, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2021).
11. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #6, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
12. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #7, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
13. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #9, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Steven truck (Vanoss VFD).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 compliance documents:
a. Byng VFD – Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property/Liability Insurance, and Budget
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Super Lube – fuel - $600.00
b. James’ Supply – supplies - $600.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2020 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Treasure
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ November 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2020 appropriations.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
