Pontotoc County 4-Hers put their cooking skills to the test Monday, as three area teams went up against each other in the organization’s annual Dutch Oven Cook-off at the Agri-Plex Convention Center in Ada.
Two teams from Latta and one team from Roff competed against each other in an overall competition, as well as in individual dish categories.
Roff’s Nora, Olivia and Sam Gayler — a team consisting entirely of siblings — took the prize for best overall team. Latta’s Green and White teams took second and third place, respectively.
In the Main Dish and Side Dish categories, Latta’s Green Team took first place, Roff took second place and Latta’s White Team took third place.
In the Dessert category, Roff took first place, Latta’s Green Team took second place and Latta’s White Team took third place.
All involved had a great time at an event that organizers say helps teach 4-Hers important life skills and the value of teamwork.
