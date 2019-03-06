The Ada City Council toured several city-owned buildings last Thursday as part of preparations for the upcoming fiscal year.
The tour, which included stops at five city-owned properties, was the highlight of a special meeting designed to get the councilmen thinking about which building repairs and improvements should get top priority for the next fiscal year. The council visited Ada Paper Co., the old armory on North Broadway, the old Santa Fe Depot, the former Central Fire Station and the North Annex of City Hall during the tour.
Ada Paper Co., the armory and the old Central Fire Station are vacant. The city’s engineering and GIS departments are currently housed in the old depot, and the community services and recreation departments are located in the North Annex.
Following the tour, the council returned to City Hall for further discussion of the topic. The council did not take any action, however.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.