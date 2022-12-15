Ada voters will not be heading to the polls for a Feb. 14, 2023 election date as three council members and a school board member won without any opposition.
Ada City Council members elected for a new term were Don Griffith (Ward 1), Randy McFarlin (Ward 3) and Karen Hudson (at-large).
Melissa Rollins did not draw an opponent for an Ada Board of Education seat.
Elsewhere in Pontotoc County, seven school board seats were filled at five different schools and the Pontotoc Technology Center without a vote.
Mike Todd and Mario Gonzalez filled two different spots in Allen; as did Judy Brooks in Byng, Bill Lee in Roff, Twila Mitchell in Stonewall and Chad Trentham in Vanoss. John Anderson was unopposed for a spot at the technology center.
Latta is the only school so far that will have an election. Royce Chandler and Jacob Thompson are vying for a spot on the Latta School Board.
Roff is having candidate filings for Office No. 2, an unexpired term, starting Monday, Dec. 19 and running through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 when the filing period ends. The election will be on Feb. 14.
Forms can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your county election board office at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty @elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13 in Ada and is open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week of Dec. 19-23.
