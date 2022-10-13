Council approves design services contract for the historic Central Fire Station

The Ada City Council unanimously voted to award Lilly Architects the contract to provide design services for the historic Central Fire Station at the latest council meeting.
The City of Ada was recently awarded the USDA RISE GRANT. When renovations are completed at Central Fire Station, the COA will use this grant to transform the historic Central Fire Station into an Innovation Hub that could serve Ada’s Entrepreneurs as well as a new space for business incubation, and co-working spaces.
The space was also identified as a potential site to house the innovation and commercialization activity of a new Water Innovation Cluster effort that would build on existing partnerships with the Chickasaw Nation, Oka’ Institute at East Central University, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Kerr Environmental Research Center.
At a cost of $221,067.00, and funded through Proposition 2, Lilly Architects will work to design a new layout for the timeworn station. The firm will assess structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering issues as well to ensure the historic building will be sustainable for decades to come.
“Not only was the Central Fire Station the original fire department, but it was also home to the original city hall and public library,” stated Mayor Randy McFarlin. “Preserving this building is an important step in maintaining Ada’s rich history.”
