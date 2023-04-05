Council approves an amendment to permit fees, sets new policy regarding dilapidated homes

The City Council recently approved a nominal increase in building and construction permit fees and replaced the per fixture and amperage fee with a flat fee for plumbing, mechanical, electrical permits. The fee schedule contains a new 30-day remodel permit for residential structures that have been considered dangerous and dilapidated.
Previously, a remodel permit for a dilapidated residence was valid for six (6) months.
“We want to work with homeowners to see dilapidated structures turned into livable units or redeveloped to provide for additional housing units while enhancing the quality of neighborhoods, removing blight, and rectifying dangerous buildings that pose a hazard,” stated Community Development Director, Staci Bungard.
An extension to the permit may be available if the owner has made significant improvements to the home.
The new policy follows state statutes and will help streamline the dilapidated process and provide incentives for owners to tear down or remedy dilapidated and dangerous residential structures hence creating a more desirable and livable community.
“After a structure is inspected by Code Enforcement staff, the Assistant Fire Chief, and the Building Official and found it to be dilapidated, a hearing is scheduled to allow the property owner to provide evidence disputing the dilapidated finding,” stated Melissa Jones, Community Development Office Manager.
An owner may appeal the final staff decision to City Council within 10 days from the date of the Findings and Order.
This effort stems from a major emphasis on housing within the community and creating opportunities for rehabilitated and infill housing units where appropriate.
City Manager Cody Holcomb explained, “this is one of many actions the City will be taking to support revitalizing our City and neighborhoods.”
The Pontotoc County District Attorney, Erik Johnson, has partnered with the City and is supportive of the effort.
