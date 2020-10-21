Cougars jump to No. 10 spot in Class 4A

The Ada High football team leaped into the Top 10 in the Class 4A rankings in the latest Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll released earlier this week.
The Cougars landed in the No. 10 spot, just behind ninth-ranked Cache and just ahead of No. 11 Fort Gibson.
The voters must have been impressed with Ada’s convincing 49-7 home win over Harrah last week at Norris Field.
The Sulphur Bulldogs slipped to No. 10 in Class 3A after dropping a 30-26 decision to No. 6 and unbeaten Kingston during a fall break matchup.
The Sasakwa Vikings inexplicably dropped a spot to No. 4 in the Class C rankings after defeating Maud 36-26 in a Week 7 road game. It was Sasakwa’s first-ever win over the Maud squad.
The Top 3 teams in Class C are No. 1 Timberlake, No. 2 Mountain View-Gotebo and No. 3 Buffalo.
Other top-ranked teams in this week’s AP poll include Owasso, No. 1 in 6A-1, Bixby, No. 1 in 6A-II, Carl Albert, No. 1 in 5A, Wagoner, No. 1 in 4A, Lincoln Christian, No. 1 in Class 3A, Jones, No. 1 in Class 2A, Cashion, No. 1 in Class A and Shattuck, No. 1 in Class B.
———o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (8) (7-0) 40 1
2. Jenks (4-1) 31 2
3. Broken Arrow (4-2) 23 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 16 4
5. Union (2-4) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Yukon 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (8) (6-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (5-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (5-1) 23 3
4. Choctaw (4-3) 11 4
5. Putnam North (6-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Del City 2. B.T. Washington 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (5) (5-1) 75 1
2. Bishop Kelley (2) (6-0) 74 2
3. Collinsville (1) (7-0) 66 3
4. McGuinness (4-2) 53 4
5. Coweta (6-1) 47 5
6. Guthrie (5-0) 37 8
7. McAlester (5-2) 30 6
8. Sapulpa (5-2) 27 9
9. Piedmont (3-2) 11 7
10. Ardmore (3-1) 9 10
Others receiving votes: Pryor 8. El Reno 2. Shawnee 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (8) (7-0) 80 1
2. Weatherford (5-0) 70 2
3. Tuttle (6-0) 62 3
4. Poteau (5-2) 57 4
5. Blanchard (5-2) 44 5
6. Clinton (4-1) 37 6
7. Skiatook (4-1) 36 7
8. Hilldale (6-1) 25 9
9. Cache (4-3) 11 10
10. ADA (4-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 4. Cushing 3. Sallisaw 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (7) (6-0) 79 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (6-0) 71 2
3. Heritage Hall (5-1) 61 3
4. Stigler (7-0) 57 4
5. Verdigris (6-0) 48 5
6. Kingston (7-0) 43 6
7. Kingfisher (5-2) 27 8
(tie) Anadarko (5-1) 27 7
9. Lone Grove (5-2) 13 10
10. SULPHUR (4-3) 8 9
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Jones (4) (6-1)74 1
2. Washington (3) (7-0)70 2
3. Vian (1) (6-1)64 3
4. Marlow (6-0)54 4
5. Cascia Hall (6-1)45 5
6. Adair (6-1)34 6
7. Frederick (6-0)30 7
8. Millwood (4-1)20 9
(tie) Metro Christian (5-2)20 10
10. Beggs (3-2)18 8
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian Academy 3. Eufaula 3. Chandler 2. Idabel 2. Community Christian 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (6) (7-0)78 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (7-0)73 2
3. Ringling (5-0)63 3
4. Pawnee (5-1)54 4
5. Thomas Custer (5-1)43 5
6. Gore (5-0)39 6
7. Tonkawa (5-1)25 7
8. Wewoka (6-0)24 9
9. Texhoma (5-1)19 8
10. Woodland (6-1)11 10
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 5. Minco 2. Wellston 2. Boone-Apache 2.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (6-0) 40 1
2. Dewar (7-0) 28 2
3. Davenport (6-0) 25 3
4. Cherokee (5-1) 13 4
5. Covington-Douglas (6-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Depew 3. Laverne 3. Velma-Alma 2. Summit Christian 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (8) (7-0) 40 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) 29 2
3. Buffalo (6-1) 16 4
4. Sasakwa (6-1) 15 3
5. Waynoka (7-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 8. Tyrone 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.