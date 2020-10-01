The Ada High football team is preparing to face an “explosive” Blanchard club when the two teams lock horns in a District 4A-2 matchup Friday night at the Oscar Brooks Sports Complex.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Blanchard has a good football team. They’re well-coached and seasoned. They had minimal seniors last year on a team that was just a few points away from making the playoffs,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “All those kids are coming back hungry. It’s going to be a phenomenal football game right off the heels of us playing a phenomenal football game from last Friday (a 21-13 win over Tecumseh).”
The Lions have an air attack guided by two quarterbacks, both capable of flinging the ball all around the field.
“They’re explosive offensively. They play a two-quarterback system — with a righty and a lefty,” Berus said.
The right-hander is senior Chase Fox (6-0, 185) and the left-hander is Colby Langford (6-1, 165).
“Their righty is a little more athletic and can do a little bit more with his legs. The left-handed QB is pretty good in his own right,” Berus said.
During a 46-33 shootout victory against host John Marshall last week, the Lions accumulated 376 passing yards. Cox finished 8-of-15 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while Fox completed 6-of-11 passes for 166 yards - including an 89-yard touchdown toss.
“They will throw the ball vertically. They execute really well on offense,” Berus said.
Blanchard had four different players with rushing attempts, led by sophomore Zach Garrett who had 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“They have a stable of running backs they use,” Berus said.”We have to win at the point of attack in the run game.”
Junior receiver Lincoln Smith was incredible against the Bears. He finished with six catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a really slick inside receiver. He had a couple of big plays against John Marshall last week,” Berus said. “We’re going to have to make sure we have zones defended and picking up those guys that get into our zones.”
Berus said he expects Ada’s offense to see Blanchard employ both a 3-4 and a 3-3 defensive set.
“If you have them a two-back look they’re going to load the box. Against one back, they’re going to get into a two-high shell and play their 3-4,” he explained.
“They’re always known for having thick guys up front that can move really, really well and some thick linebackers. They’re not much different than they have been in the past,” Berus continued. “They get to the ball well and keep everything in front.”
BHS senior linebacker Jacob Masten returned two interceptions for touchdowns against John Marshall — one for 76 yards and another for 40 in the fourth quarter that helped ice the game.
Senior Logan McKay and sophomore Caiden Wright are two more defensive leaders for the Lions. McKay recorded 19 tackles against the Bears and Wright finished with 13.
Blanchard enters the game with a 2-2 overall record. The Lions suffered a season-opening 21-7 loss to Class 5A power Noble and also dropped a 29-13 decision to Bixby’s (a Class 6A contender) junior varsity squad. Blanchard blasted Elgin 55-13.
“They’re battle-tested. They played a Bixby JV team that would probably contend for the 4A title,” Berus said only half-joking. They’ve done nothing but get better every week.”
Ada’s only previous meeting with Blanchard game in 2017 when the Cougars defeated the Lions 10-3. That year Ada went on to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.
District dandies
Berus still feels like District 4A-2 will shape up to be one of the toughest from top to bottom in the state. He’s not alone.
Tuttle is ranked No. 3, Blanchard follows at No. 6, John Marshall is No. 8 and Cushing in No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll.
“Our district is super competitive. I think we have five or six teams that could contend for a playoff spot,” he said. “After this weekend we’ll get a better understanding of where people are. Every week is going to be highly important. You can’t take any breaths. None.”
