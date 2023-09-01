The Paws are back in town
Despite City of Ada officials denying a request by Cougar Moms to repaint the paw prints leading from Ada High School to East Central University’s Norris Field — a 40-year tradition — they still, somehow, received a recent facelift.
Photos of the new-look Cougar Paws started appearing on social media posts on Friday, the day of the Ada High School football team’s 100th meeting with the Ardmore Tigers at Norris Field.
“It appears to be the work of a black ops, covert operation,” a member of the Ada Football Booster Club told The Ada News on the condition of anonymity.
The freshly painted Cougar Paws look as good as new.
Following are some reaction to the freshly painted four-toed Cougar tracks that have appeared on social meida:
• “Some traditions are just meant to be.”
• “I think they look Paw’fect.”
• “Everyone should support the mascot & paw print of their hometown.”
• “I get tradition, I get it… But what message does this send to our kids? That’s where I stand.”
• “Excellent. Clear statement being made. We are OK with everyone expressing their anything on the streets!”
