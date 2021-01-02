Ada High School hosted the Cougar Christmas Classic girls basketball tournament Dec. 28, 29, and 30. The tournament was created after the Bertha Teague Mid-America Classic girls basketball tournament was canceled in September.
Cougar Christmas Classic snapshots
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] William Harvey Ennis, 97, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Oklahoma City. A private family service will be held at a later date. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Ricky Smith, 59, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ARDMORE [ndash] Joshua Daniel Pierce, 29, of Ardmore, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending at this time.
ADA [ndash] Sally Ruth Hulsey, 69, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time.
