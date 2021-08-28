Couganns announce annual hamburger fry

Senior Couganns and dads are from left to right: Jay Mitchell and Paisley Mitchell, Steve Bagwell and Caroline Bagwell, and Jason Thompson and Ella Thompson will be cooking and serving hamburgers at the annual Cougann Hamburger Fry Friday night. 

The annual Ada Cougann Hamburger Fry will be September 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Hamburger Fry has moved back to the lawn in front of Kerr Dome at ECU.

Tickets are $5 from any AHS Cougann or $6 at the door.

