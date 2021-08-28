Couganns announce annual hamburger fry

The annual Ada Cougann Hamburger Fry will be September 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Hamburger Fry has moved back to the lawn in front of Kerr Dome at ECU.
Tickets are $5 from any AHS Cougann or $6 at the door.
ADA [ndash] Joyce LaJean Hawkins was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She departed this world on Aug. 15, 2021, at age 79. Joyce was born to Rosa Lee Williamson-Hawkins and Johnnie William Hawkins on Feb. 6, 1942. After graduating high school in Woodward …
CALVIN [ndash] Jayke Leon Throne, 22, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date information, please follow us on …
ADA [ndash] Services for Virble Mae Jenkins, 90, of Ada, are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Mickey Hollars will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Ms. Jenkins passed away Aug. 27, 2021, in Ada.
STONEWALL [ndash] Connie Lynn Tatum, 59, of Stonewall, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, at Stonewall High School Gymnasium in Stonewall, Oklahoma with Josh Tatum officiating. Interment will…
ADA [ndash] Ricky Joe "Yogi" Turner, 60, of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Allen Cemetery in Allen, Oklahoma with Pastor Craig Cochran officiating. For up-to-date service information,…
