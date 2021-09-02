Couganns announce annual hamburger fry

The annual Ada Cougann Hamburger Fry will be September 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Hamburger Fry has moved back to the lawn in front of Kerr Dome at ECU.
Tickets are $5 from any AHS Cougann or $6 at the door.
VANOSS [ndash] Graveside services for Della Jeanne Elliott, 80, of Vanoss are 2 p.m. today, Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, at Midland Cemetery, Jeffery Elliott will officiate. Mrs. Elliott died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at a local hospital.
ADA [ndash] Services for Joyce Evelyn Summers, 82, of Ada are 10 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Harold Holt will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, from 5-7 p.m., at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Su…
GENTRY [ndash] Dorothy Brown Milligan, born Aug. 22, 1926, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 13, 2021. A memorial to celebrate her life will be at Criswell Funeral Home on Sep. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. Full memorial obituary here: www.criswellfh.com
