The Ada High School Couganns announced their annual hamburger fry fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Central Church of Christ, despite the coronavirus-related cancellation of the Cougar’s homecoming football game that night against Durant.
This year’s event is subject to change due to ongoing efforts to fight the pandemic, and will be held as a drive-through event this year.
Tickets are available from any Cougann family member for $5 in advance, or $6 at the drive-through. The meal includes a hamburger, chips, a cookie, and a drink.
