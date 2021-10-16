LAS VEGAS - Kaydence Cothran, an 8th grade student at the Ada Junior High School, has qualified and will compete with two horses at the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) National Championships in Las Vegas, November 15-21.
Cothran has been selected as one of the two riders representing Zone 7, which consists of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, in both the Children’s and High Children’s Jumper Divisions. Riders in these divisions must be 18 years of age or younger. At 13, Cothran will be among the youngest competitors.
“Kaydence has worked really hard and dedicated hundreds of hours to her sport. The USHJA National Championship consists of the best of the best riders in the country and it’s an honor for her to be among them,” said Cothran’s trainer Lucie Herendeen.
The championships are set to take place during the Las Vegas National, CSI4*-W, held at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa’s unique Arena and Equestrian Center. In addition to the USHJA National Championships, the Las Vegas National CSI4*-W is host to one of only eight Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ qualifying events in North America.
“From educational opportunities to FEI competition at the accompanying Las Vegas National; it’s really unlike any other championship offered in the United States.” said Pat Boyle, 2019 competition manager for the championships.
Cothran will compete on her horse Wonder Z in the High Children’s Division and Glow Light Van Hof Ter De in the Children’s Division. Cothran and Wonder Z were also selected to compete on the Zone 7 U.S. High Children’s Jumper Team earlier this year.
For more information about the Championships or USHJA please visit https://www.ushja.org/competition/national-championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.