Cothran qualifies for United States Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky.— 11-year-old Kaydence Cothran of Ada has qualified for the United States Equestrian Federation’s 2019 Pony Finals Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.
The annual event is open to only the top few hundred riders from around the country that have won champion or reserve champion at a national (A/AA rated) show in 2019. Cothran, with her large pony (The Cool Kid), qualified for the coveted event in January in Waco, Texas.
“Going to the US Pony Finals Championship is the ‘Olympics’ of the youth pony riding world. Not many riders get this opportunity. I am beyond proud and excited that Kaydence is competing at this level. She is a true example of how hard work and true dedication to your sport pays off. I am looking forward to the future with this young athlete,” said Cothran’s trainer, Amanda Eggleston of Take Off Farms in Goldsby.
Cothran began riding competitively when she was 6 years old and has never looked back. She currently competes with her 14.1 hand pony Lightning (aka. The Cool Kid) and a 17.3 hand mare, Vivian. She most recently qualified and represented Oklahoma at the 2018 United States Hunter Jumper Association National Championships in Las Vegas this past November.
“I have always had a deep love for horses and riding. I am so fortunate that I have been able to compete in so many great places with some of the best riders around,” said Cothran, “I have already made life long friendships with kids from all over the United States and have had such amazing opportunities already. I hope that I am just getting started and can make a career out of doing what I love!”
The 2019 Pony Finals Championships will be broadcast live from the Kentucky Horse Park Aug. 6-11. You can follow Cothran on her US Pony Finals journey through Instagram @riding_with_kaydence. You can also follow all of the action @USEFNetwork and @USEFPonyFinals.
Background on US Pony Finals: A pony hunter challenge between Great Britain and the U.S. that began in 1959 inspired the 1967 creation of a U.S. national championship for pony hunters. Several past Pony Finals competitors have gone on to represent the U.S. in international competition and championships, including the Olympic Games. For many youth riders, the USEF Pony Finals will be the first major national championship of their equestrian careers.
Cothran is the daughter of Somerlyn and Kassie Cothran of Ada.
