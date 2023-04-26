Cothran named new Murray State College Agriculture Dean

Murray State College named Brian Cothran as the new Dean of the School of Agriculture, Business and Occupational Technology.
Cothran previously served as the MSC Agriculture Program Chair. Now, he will serve as the chief academic and administrative leader for the School of Agriculture, Business and Occupational Technology, and agricultural operations.
“I am really looking forward to working with each program’s faculty and staff,” said Cothran. “Having been at MSC since 1999, I think of this place as home. This opportunity will allow me to help my Murray family accomplish their goals and serve our students.”
He is a proud alum of Murray State College. Cothran came back to Murray State in 1999 as an agriculture instructor and student advisor. He has been honored as faculty member of the year four times, once as employee of the year. Cothran also chaired the President’s Scholar Program for more than 15 years and was promoted to full professor in July 2022.
“Brian values the personal character development of each member of his class,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “Modeling and encouraging others to “do the right thing” and to “be a good human” are important to him.”
He and his wife, Ginger, who is the Interim Vice President of the Murray State Ardmore campus, live in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. They have two adult children, Macy and Cody.
